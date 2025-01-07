(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched a second winning day. S&P 500 futures were down 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.17% lower. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 33 points, or less than 0.1%. In after-hours action, shares of Ulta Beauty rose about 1% after the company named a new CEO and hiked its fourth-quarter guidance.
Stock futures slip after S&P 500 posts second straight winning day: Live updates
