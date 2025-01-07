Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip after S&P 500 posts second straight winning day: Live updates

January 7, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched a second winning day. S&P 500 futures were down 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.17% lower. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 33 points, or less than 0.1%. In after-hours action, shares of Ulta Beauty rose about 1% after the company named a new CEO and hiked its fourth-quarter guidance.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures slip after S&P 500 posts second straight winning day: Live updates
  2. Veteran trader plans new hedge fund to capitalise on market volatility
  3. Cryptocurrencies rise to start the week, bitcoin jumps above $102,000
  4. Nvidia releases gaming chips for PCs, tapping AI features from data center GPUs
  5. Fubo stock skyrockets 250% after streamer strikes a deal to combine with Disney’s Hulu+ Live TV

Search


Categories