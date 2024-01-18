(CNBC) TSMC reported revenue slipped 1.5% from a year ago to NT$625.53 billion, while net income dropped 19.3% from a year ago to NT$238.71 billion. That compares with TSMC’s guidance for fourth-quarter revenue between $18.8 billion and $19.6 billion. TSMC counts Apple and Nvidia among its biggest clients. TSMC produces the most advanced processors found in Apple’s iPhones.

To read this article: