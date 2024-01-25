(CNBC) The consensus outlook for the fourth quarter is that gross domestic product grew at a 2% seasonally adjusted annualized pace, sliding downward from the 4.9% in Q3 and the lowest reading since the 0.6% decline in the second quarter of 2022. As the U.S. Department of Commerce’s report hits Thursday morning, Wall Street’s attention almost immediately will turn to what the signs are for growth going into 2024.

