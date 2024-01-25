Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Thursday’s GDP report expected to show the U.S. economy at a crossroads

January 25, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The consensus outlook for the fourth quarter is that gross domestic product grew at a 2% seasonally adjusted annualized pace, sliding downward from the 4.9% in Q3 and the lowest reading since the 0.6% decline in the second quarter of 2022. As the U.S. Department of Commerce’s report hits Thursday morning, Wall Street’s attention almost immediately will turn to what the signs are for growth going into 2024.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Thursday’s GDP report expected to show the U.S. economy at a crossroads
  2. China tells hedge funds to cut short selling of stock index futures
  3. Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman buys nearly 5% stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
  4. Tesla shares drop 6% on weak auto revenue, warning of slower growth in 2024
  5. Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

Search


Categories