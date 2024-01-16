(CNBC) Stock futures are lower Monday night as Wall Street awaits further data and bank earnings that will provide a better glimpse into the state of the American consumer. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures dipped more than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2%. Investors are looking ahead to December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if U.S. consumer spending sees a cooldown.

