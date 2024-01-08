(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the major averages kicked off 2024 with a down week, as traders look ahead to inflation data and big bank earnings in the week ahead. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.14% and 0.21%, respectively. On Sunday, congressional leaders announced a deal establishing a $1.59 trillion in top-line spending, in order to avoid a potential government shutdown.

To read this article: