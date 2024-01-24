(CNBC) SAP said on Tuesday that it aims to carry out voluntary buyouts or enable job changes for 8,000 employees as part of a restructuring program for 2024. The German software company said in a statement that its headcount should remain the same at year end. SAP had about 108,000 full-time employees at the end of 2023, meaning that the restructuring will affect over 7% of the workforce.

