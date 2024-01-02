(CNBC) Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a second trial against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. In a note to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday, the U.S. government explained that the decision to forego a second set of proceedings had to do with the fact that much of the evidence that would have been presented in a second trial had already been submitted to the Court during Bankman-Fried’s first criminal trial.

