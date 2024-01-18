Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jamie Dimon warns ‘all these very powerful forces’ will impact U.S. economy in 2024 and 2025

January 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In Dimon’s view, the relatively buoyant stock market of recent months has lulled investors on the potential risks ahead. The S&P 500 market index rose 19% in the past year and isn’t far from peak levels. “I think it’s a mistake to assume that everything’s hunky-dory,” Dimon said. “When stock markets are up, it’s kind of like this little drug we all feel like it’s just great. But remember, we’ve had so much fiscal monetary stimulation, so I’m a little more on the cautious side.”

