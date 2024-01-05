Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Friday’s jobs report will be a big signal for a market looking for good news

January 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When the December jobs report is released Friday morning, markets will be looking for a number that hits a sweet spot between not so robust as to trigger more interest rate hikes and not so slow as to raise worries about the economy. In market jargon, that quest for the middle is sometimes referred to as a “Goldilocks” number — not too hot, not too cold — that can be difficult to find.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Pershing Square chalks up 26.7% return in 2023
  2. Citadel gains 15.3% in 2023, ahead of Millennium’s 10% return
  3. Stock futures little changed ahead of jobs report with Wall Street’s nine-week winning streak in jeopardy:
  4. Friday’s jobs report will be a big signal for a market looking for good news
  5. 2023 digital assets inflows 2.7x greater than 2022

Search


Categories