Fed Governor Bowman adjusts rate stance, says hikes likely over but not ready to cut yet

January 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Based on progress, Governor Bowman’s view has evolved to consider the possibility that the rate of inflation could decline further with the policy rate held at the current level for some time,” she said. “Should inflation continue to fall closer to our 2 percent goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate to prevent policy from becoming overly restrictive.”

