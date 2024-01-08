(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway has settled a billion-dollar lawsuit with the Haslam family over how Berkshire accounted for the value of Pilot Travel Centers, the two parties said Sunday night. The settlement avoided a trial scheduled to begin Monday in Delaware Chancery Court to resolve the dispute. The Haslam family and its Pilot Corp. had alleged Berkshire Hathaway improperly adopted a form of accounting that would have led to a sharply lower price Berkshire would pay to acquire the family’s remaining 20% stake in Pilot Travel Centers.

