Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire Hathaway settles suit with Haslam family over truck-stop company

January 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway has settled a billion-dollar lawsuit with the Haslam family over how Berkshire accounted for the value of Pilot Travel Centers, the two parties said Sunday night. The settlement avoided a trial scheduled to begin Monday in Delaware Chancery Court to resolve the dispute. The Haslam family and its Pilot Corp. had alleged Berkshire Hathaway improperly adopted a form of accounting that would have led to a sharply lower price Berkshire would pay to acquire the family’s remaining 20% stake in Pilot Travel Centers.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Coinbase is planning a pivotal acquisition that will allow it to launch crypto derivatives in the EU
  2. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 snaps nine-week win streak:
  3. Bridgewater’s flagship macro fund down 7.6% in 2023
  4. Berkshire Hathaway settles suit with Haslam family over truck-stop company
  5. Hilbert fund racks up 93% gain in 2023

Search


Categories