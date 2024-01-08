Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple shares slip on report U.S. government preparing antitrust lawsuit

January 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple shares slid less than 1% on Friday after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker, which could be filed as soon as this year. The agency’s lawsuit could target how the Apple Watch works exclusively with the iPhone, as well as the company’s iMessage service, which is also solely available on Apple devices.

