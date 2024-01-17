(CNBC) AMD shares rose more than 8% Tuesday to their highest closing price since reaching a record in November 2021, on optimism that the company’s artificial intelligence chips will be in higher demand from companies such as Microsoft, Google and OpenAI. Tom O’Malley, an analyst at Barclays, raised his price target on AMD to $200 from $120, saying AMD could post $4 billion in AI chip sales this year.

