(CNBC) 2022 was a rough year for crypto. More than $1.3 trillion was wiped off the value of the market. And bitcoin, the world’s largest digital coin, saw its price slump more than 60%. Investors were caught off guard by a wave of collapses in the industry from stablecoin project terraUSD to crypto exchange FTX, as well as a worsening macroeconomic climate.
The boldest bitcoin calls for 2023 are out — and a 1,400% rally or a 70% plunge may be on the cards
