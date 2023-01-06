Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures rise slightly as investors look ahead to Friday’s jobs report

January 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Thursday night as investors looked ahead to the December jobs report Friday. Strong jobs data earlier in the day led to declines in the major averages as it pointed to further rate hikes ahead. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 42 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.19% and 0.21%, respectively.

