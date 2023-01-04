Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges in New York

January 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in New York federal court Tuesday to eight charges related to the collapse of his former crypto exchange FTX and hedge fund Alameda Research. The onetime crypto billionaire was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, individual charges of securities fraud and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to avoid campaign finance regulations.

