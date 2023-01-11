Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell says Fed might have to make unpopular decisions to stabilize prices

January 11, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday emphasized the need for the central bank to be free of political influence while it tackles persistently high inflation. “Price stability is the bedrock of a healthy economy and provides the public with immeasurable benefits over time. But restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy.”

