(CNBC) Bed Bath & Beyond is bulking up its team of legal advisors as the troubled retailer preps a potential bankruptcy filing that would take place in New Jersey in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has hired law firm Cole Schotz to assist in a potential filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey.
Bed Bath & Beyond beefs up legal team ahead of possible bankruptcy filing in New Jersey
