Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bed Bath & Beyond beefs up legal team ahead of possible bankruptcy filing in New Jersey

January 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bed Bath & Beyond is bulking up its team of legal advisors as the troubled retailer preps a potential bankruptcy filing that would take place in New Jersey in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has hired law firm Cole Schotz to assist in a potential filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Investors pull $111bn from hedge funds in 2022
  2. Light Street hedge fund down 54% in 2022
  3. U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
  4. Stock futures tick down after the Dow posts a five-day win streak
  5. Intel’s horrible quarter revealed an inventory glut and underused factories

Search


Categories