Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

‘Take a chill pill, stay long’ — Anthony Scaramucci says bitcoin’s recent plunge won’t last

January 26, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Buyers should cool off on cryptocurrency concerns and make some long-term investments instead, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Tuesday. Some people think bitcoin is “rat poison,” as billionaire investor Warren Buffett once described it; others think it’s the worst thing to ever happen to civilization, Scaramucci said in a “Squawk Box” interview.

