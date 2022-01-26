(CNBC) Buyers should cool off on cryptocurrency concerns and make some long-term investments instead, SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Tuesday. Some people think bitcoin is “rat poison,” as billionaire investor Warren Buffett once described it; others think it’s the worst thing to ever happen to civilization, Scaramucci said in a “Squawk Box” interview.
‘Take a chill pill, stay long’ — Anthony Scaramucci says bitcoin’s recent plunge won’t last
