(Opalesque) North America holds nearly two-thirds of family offices globally, where investments are made through Single Family Office (SFO) and Multi-Family Office (MFO), said a study. North America dominates the family office market with more than 92,000 wealthy individuals. The US alone contributes to half the global UHNWIs with more than 89,000.
