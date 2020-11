(CNBC) Stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as traders increased their exposure to major tech names amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44.81 points, or 0.2%, to close at 29,483.23. Earlier in the day, the Dow fell more than 200 points. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% to 3,581.87 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% to 11,904.71. It was the first gain for the major averages in three sessions.

To read this article: