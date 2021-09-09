(Opalesque) Equity Hedge tops strategy performance as HFRI posts 10th gain in 11 months following uncertainty around Afghanistan, stimulus, spending and reopening increase. Hedge funds advanced in August, despite increasing risks associated with instability in Afghanistan and expectations for Federal Reserve stimulus reductions, as well as proposed spending legislation and ongoing virus variant impacts.
Hedge funds gain as political risks rise
