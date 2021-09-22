Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

DraftKings makes $20 billion offer for UK sports betting company Entain

September 22, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) DraftKings is making a $20 billion offer to acquire U.K. online sports betting company Entain, people familiar with the matter told CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday. The offer is largely in DraftKings stock, along with cash, according to the sources. Entain shares jumped about 18% in London trading Tuesday. DraftKings shares closed 7.4% lower Tuesday after the news.

