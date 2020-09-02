Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. economy needs over $1 trillion in fresh coronavirus stimulus, says world’s biggest hedge fund

September 2, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The co-CIO of the world’s largest hedge fund told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. economy continues to need significant fiscal support in order to sustain its recovery from the coronavirus-induced devastation.  Greg Jensen of Bridgewater Associates said the firm estimates that the price tag for another coronavirus relief bill is between $1.3 trillion and $1.7 trillion in order for the U.S. economy to continue “in the way that it’s been going.

