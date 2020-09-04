Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sell-off in U.S. markets is ‘a nice, healthy correction,’ says CIO of major Asian bank

September 4, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The latest sell-off in U.S. stocks is “a nice, healthy correction” after climbing sharply in the last few months, according to the chief investment officer of Singaporean bank DBS. Tech stocks — the market leaders since late March — led the decline overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite falling by 5% by the session close. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.5% and 2.8%

