Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GM conducted ‘appropriate diligence’ on $2 billion Nikola deal, CEO Mary Barra says

September 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) General Motors conducted “appropriate diligence” regarding a $2 billion deal with electric vehicle start-up Nikola, GM CEO Mary Barra said Monday. Barra’s comments are a response to increased scrutiny of Nikola following fraud claims made last week by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research. Nikola on Monday disputed several of the claims but didn’t deny some of its actions, including a staged video showing a semitruck that appeared to be functional but wasn’t.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

  1. $15 Million Judgment Obtained Against Mastermind of Market Manipulation and Unlawful Stock Distribution Scheme
  2. Billionaire investor Steve Cohen finalizes deal to buy New York Mets
  3. Activist hedge funds outshine the competition, as larger managers trail the rest of the industry
  4. Hedge funds up 1.74 per cent in August, says SS&C GlobeOp
  5. AEA, Bridges partner for $400 million blank-check company

Search


Categories