(Opalesque) As Wall Street experienced its best August since the 1980s, the hedge fund industry posted its fifth straight positive month returning 2.42% in August, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 7.19% in August. For the year-to-date, the hedge fund industry added to its gains in August, returning 2.40% for 2020. The S&P Total Return Index returned 9.74% over the same period.

