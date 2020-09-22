Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden’s capital gains tax hike could spark a big sell-off in stocks. Here’s what that means for the market

September 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan to increase the capital gains tax could lead to a large-scale sell-off of stocks, according to economic analyses. As part of his $4 trillion tax plan, Biden has proposed increasing the top tax rate for capital gains for the highest earners to 39.6% from 23.8%, the largest real increase in capital gains rates in history.

