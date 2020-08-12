Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Industry Ventures closes $180m sophomore co-investment fund

August 12, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) San Francisco, CA-based venture capital firm Industry Ventures closed Industry Ventures Direct II, at $180m. The Fund will continue the same strategy of making direct investments into early- and mid-stage technology companies alongside 80 seed and early-stage fund managers backed by the firm,” said a press release from the venture capital platform with $3.6 billion under management.

