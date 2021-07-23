Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Scaramucci says SkyBridge Capital co-CIO Gayeski has left firm

July 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investment firm SkyBridge Capital, whose founder Anthony Scaramucci briefly traded Wall Street for the Trump White House, told clients that its co-chief investment officer resigned. Troy Gayeski, who has overseen the $6.5 billion firm’s activities as co-chief investment officer since 2019, left SkyBridge this week to “pursue other opportunities,” Scaramucci wrote in a letter to clients that was seen by Reuters.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. California Resident Charged in Microcap Fraud Scheme Targeting Retail Investors
  2. Hedge fund assets near $4 trillion as fresh inflation fears push investors towards alternatives
  3. JPMorgan to hire more than 500 wealth management advisers
  4. Scaramucci says SkyBridge Capital co-CIO Gayeski has left firm
  5. Blackstone doubles second quarter earnings on surging asset sales

Search


Categories