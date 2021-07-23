(CNBC) Investment firm SkyBridge Capital, whose founder Anthony Scaramucci briefly traded Wall Street for the Trump White House, told clients that its co-chief investment officer resigned. Troy Gayeski, who has overseen the $6.5 billion firm’s activities as co-chief investment officer since 2019, left SkyBridge this week to “pursue other opportunities,” Scaramucci wrote in a letter to clients that was seen by Reuters.

To read this article: