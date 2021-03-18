Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

IRS postpones April 15 U.S. tax deadline to May 17

March 18, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The IRS and Treasury Department will postpone the April 15 tax-filing deadline to May 17, the agencies announced Wednesday. “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement.

