(CNBC) Steve Cohen, the founder of hedge fund Point72 and owner of the New York Mets, has deactivated his Twitter account after his family received threats this week amid the GameStop trading frenzy. “I’ve really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats,” Cohen said in a statement on Saturday.

To read this article: