(CNBC) Now more than a year after ChatGPT’s introduction, the biggest AI story of 2023 may have turned out to be less the technology itself than the drama in the OpenAI boardroom over its rapid advancement. During the ousting, and subsequent reinstatement, of Sam Altman as CEO, the underlying tension for generative artificial intelligence going into 2024 is clear: AI is at the center of a huge divide between those who are fully embracing its rapid pace of innovation and those who want it to slow down due to the many risks involved.

To read this article: