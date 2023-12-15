Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch up Friday after Dow notches fresh record: Live updates

December 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures climbed on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fresh record, heading for its best weekly winning streak since 2019. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 57 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures inched up 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.09%. Wall Street is coming off yet another fresh record high for the Dow on Thursday, after notching its first-ever close above 37,000 on Wednesday.

