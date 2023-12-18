Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Citigroup employees, on edge over layoffs, told they can work remotely until the new year

December 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Citigroup told most of its employees that they can work remotely the final two weeks of December, CNBC has learned. Workers can log in remotely from anywhere in their country of employment from Monday to Dec. 29, a Friday, making this week the last in-person experience this year for many staffers, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

