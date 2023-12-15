Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Assets invested in the Global ETFs industry reached a new milestone of $11tn

December 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) During November the global ETFs industry gathered US$140.46 billion in net inflows, bringing year to date net inflows to US$803.11 billion. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry have increased 18.7% year -to-date, going from US$9.26 trillion at end of 2022 to US$10.99 trillion, according to ETFGI’s November 2023 global ETFs industry landscape insights report.

