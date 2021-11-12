(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry shook off September’s swoon in October, posting a 1.68% return for the month, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index gained 7.01% in October. For the year to date, the hedge fund industry was up 10.60% through October. The S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 24.04% over the same period.

