Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls as it writes down $9.1 billion, misses estimates

August 9, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The company’s shares were down roughly 9% in aftermarket trading. Warner Bros. Discovery reported the non-cash goodwill impairment charge, which was triggered by the reevaluation of the book value of the TV networks segment. The book value was higher than the market value as traditional TV networks continue to see customers flee and advertisers are opting to spend on digital and streaming instead.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures inch higher after index registers best day since 2022: Live updates
  2. Brevan Howard bounces back amid market turmoil
  3. Cryptocurrencies resume their rebound, bitcoin tops $60,000
  4. Hedge funds gain as recession fears mount and volatility spikes
  5. Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls as it writes down $9.1 billion, misses estimates

Search


Categories