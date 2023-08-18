(CNBC) S&P 500 futures were little changed Thursday night after the major averages dropped for a third straight day. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.02% and 0.12%, respectively. Applied Materials shares added nearly 2% in extended trading after the semiconductor equipment maker beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines.

To read this article: