S&P 500 futures are little changed after major indexes post third straight losing day: Live updates

August 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures were little changed Thursday night after the major averages dropped for a third straight day. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.02% and 0.12%, respectively. Applied Materials shares added nearly 2% in extended trading after the semiconductor equipment maker beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines.

