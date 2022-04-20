Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Netflix shares crater 25% after company reports it lost subscribers for the first time in more than 10 years

April 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Netflix on Tuesday reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter — its first decline in paid users in more than a decade — and warned of deepening trouble ahead. The company’s shares cratered more than 25% in extended hours after the report on more than a full day’s worth of trading volume. Fellow streaming stocks Roku, Spotify and Disney also tumbled in the after-hours market after Netflix’s brutal update.

