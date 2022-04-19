Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apollo Global Management is willing to finance a Twitter buyout, sources say

April 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has held discussions about financing a potential takeover for Twitter, according to sources familiar with the matter. But Apollo isn’t interested in being part of a private equity consortium that would acquire the social media company. Any financing Apollo provides would likely come in the form of preferred equity.

