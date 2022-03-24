Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street bonuses climb to record $257,500 per worker last year, New York’s fiscal chief says

March 24, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The average bonus paid to securities industry employees in New York climbed 20% to a record $257,500 for last year, according to state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The projection, released Wednesday in the annual report from New York’s top fiscal officer, includes cash bonuses for 2021 work as well as deferred awards paid out recently, according to DiNapoli.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Wall Street bonuses climb to record $257,500 per worker last year, New York’s fiscal chief says
  2. Stock futures little changed as Wall Street tries to recover from Wednesday’s losses
  3. BlackRock's Fink says Russia-Ukraine crisis could accelerate digital currencies
  4. Tech leads rebound in world stocks despite surging yields
  5. Hedge funds navigated another turbulent month for the global economy with the average fund losing 0.3% - down 1.6% YTD

Search


Categories