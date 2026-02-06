Bitcoin Loses Half Its Value in Three Months: Inside the 2026 Crypto Crunch:

(HedgeCo.Net) Bitcoin’s latest collapse is not just another drawdown in a long history of brutal cycles. It is a stress test of what the market became during the 2024–2025 boom—and a referendum on whether crypto has matured into an institutional asset class or remains, at its core, a high-beta instrument that behaves like leveraged tech when the macro tide goes out.

In early October 2025, bitcoin printed record highs around $126,000. By early February 2026 it was trading in the low-to-mid $60,000s, roughly down 50% in three months. That move erased the late-2024 “post-election” rally narrative, dragged the broader crypto complex lower, and reignited a familiar chain reaction: liquidations, forced selling, collapsing risk appetite, and balance-sheet strain among the ecosystem’s most aggressive participants.

But the deeper story is not the headline percentage. It’s how the decline unfolded—and what it revealed about the fragile plumbing beneath bitcoin’s institutional façade.

A Reset That Came Faster Than Most Risk Models Assumed

The market entered Q4 2025 with two dominant assumptions:

institutional adoption (including U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs) had permanently raised bitcoin’s “floor,” and bitcoin could increasingly behave like a macro hedge—an alternative store of value that would benefit from policy uncertainty.

By February 2026, both assumptions looked less secure.

The Financial Times described bitcoin falling below $65,000, wiping out gains from the post-election rally and getting swept into a broader tech-led selloff, while leveraged positions were forced out. The Guardian similarly framed the move as a dramatic downturn with bitcoin near $63,000—about half the October peak—alongside sharp drawdowns in the wider crypto market.

This is important: the selloff was not limited to crypto-native venues. It became entangled with global “risk-off” positioning—equities, rates expectations, and the broader unwinding of momentum trades.

The Three-Month Anatomy of the Drawdown

Bitcoin’s half-value decline wasn’t a single event. It was a cascade in three overlapping phases:

1) The post-peak rollover: demand fatigue meets crowded positioning

After the October 2025 peak, incremental buyers became harder to find. When markets are heavily positioned, prices don’t need bad news—only the absence of new demand. As liquidity thins, small declines create outsized moves.

2) The confidence break: macro narratives flip

By late January, Reuters reported bitcoin sliding amid speculation around U.S. Federal Reserve leadership and concerns that tighter liquidity conditions could return, which hit risk assets and lifted the dollar. In another Reuters report, bitcoin fell below $80,000 as the decline accelerated.

Translation: bitcoin began trading less like “digital gold” and more like a liquidity-sensitive risk asset.

3) The mechanical unwind: liquidations and forced sellers take over

Once key levels broke, the market’s plumbing did what it always does in crypto: leverage amplified the downside. Reuters reported about $2.56 billion in bitcoin liquidations over a recent volatility wave, as selling pressure spilled across risk assets.

Liquidations are not “sentiment.” They are forced flows. When collateral is sold into a falling market, price declines can become self-reinforcing: drops trigger liquidations, which trigger more selling, which triggers the next round.

The ETF Era Didn’t Eliminate Cycles—It Changed the Transmission Mechanism

The arrival of U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs was supposed to professionalize crypto’s demand base. And in some ways it did: ETFs created a simpler allocation pathway for traditional investors and institutional platforms.

But the ETF era also introduced a new vulnerability: outflows.

Reuters noted that the late-2025 market faltered amid outflows from U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, adding pressure as confidence faded. When ETFs bleed, the selling is systematic—shares are redeemed, and the underlying bitcoin must often be sold. That can concentrate pressure during already-weak tape conditions.

In prior cycles, some selling stayed “inside crypto.” In this cycle, flows travel through mainstream market channels—ETFs, listed proxies, and corporate treasuries. That makes the drawdown feel more like a traditional risk unwind—tighter, faster, and more correlated with equities.

Corporate Treasury Leverage: The Hidden Accelerator

Perhaps the most important—and underappreciated—driver of the latest decline is the rise of “bitcoin treasury” corporates: firms that hold massive bitcoin positions and effectively operate as leveraged proxies on the asset.

Reuters highlighted Strategy (the company led by Michael Saylor) reporting a significantly wider quarterly loss—driven primarily by bitcoin’s sharp decline from the peak—and detailed the scale of its holdings: 713,502 bitcoins at an average cost around $76,052 per bitcoin, with bitcoin trading around $64,000.

This matters because these vehicles can behave like leverage layered on top of leverage:

Their equities often trade with amplified sensitivity to bitcoin.

They may raise debt or issue securities tied to their bitcoin strategy.

Their need to manage balance-sheet optics can influence selling and hedging behavior.

The Financial Times also pointed to Strategy’s stock suffering sharply as bitcoin fell, underscoring how corporate proxies magnify volatility in the wider ecosystem.

When the market turns, these structures can become accelerants—pressuring sentiment, triggering risk controls, and potentially forcing capital raises or changes in strategy.

What the Drawdown Says About Bitcoin’s Identity in 2026

Bitcoin advocates have long positioned it as an alternative monetary asset. But the last three months reinforced a recurring reality: in stress, bitcoin often trades like high-beta tech.

The Financial Times described investors rotating toward traditional “safer” assets like gold and silver as crypto enthusiasm faded. That rotation matters because it reveals how capital is classifying bitcoin in real time—not in theory. In a liquidity-tightening, risk-off tape, bitcoin behaved less like a hedge and more like an expression of risk appetite.

This doesn’t mean bitcoin’s monetary narrative is dead. It means the market is still deciding what bitcoin is—and price action remains the loudest vote.

The Second-Order Damage: Firms, Funding, and the “Crypto Winter” Psychology

A 50% decline in three months doesn’t just reduce portfolio values. It alters the economics of the entire industry:

Trading volumes fall , hurting exchange revenue.

, hurting exchange revenue. Venture funding slows , shrinking runway for startups.

, shrinking runway for startups. Mining margins compress , especially if energy costs rise or hash competition remains high.

, especially if energy costs rise or hash competition remains high. Liquidity thins, increasing slippage and volatility.

That’s why “crypto winter” is not just a meme—it is a behavioral regime. Confidence breaks. Risk capital retreats. Marginal projects fail. Stronger firms consolidate market share.

And importantly, winters are when regulatory pressure often increases, because drawdowns shift the political and public mood toward oversight and accountability. (How this evolves in 2026 will matter just as much as price.)

What to Watch Next: The Five Signals That Will Define the Next Phase

If the last three months were about forced unwinds, the next phase will be about whether a durable base forms. Five indicators matter:

ETF flow stabilization

If ETFs stop bleeding and begin showing net inflows, it signals renewed institutional risk appetite and a healthier demand floor. Reuters’ reporting that ETF outflows contributed to the late-2025 faltering makes this a key variable. Leverage reset

Liquidation waves can be cleansing. Reuters’ $2.56B liquidation figure suggests a significant chunk of excess leverage has been flushed, but markets often need multiple rounds before stability returns. Macro correlation

If bitcoin continues moving in lockstep with tech and “risk-on” assets, it will remain vulnerable to broader equity drawdowns. If correlation breaks, the hedge narrative regains oxygen. Corporate treasury behavior

Do bitcoin-heavy corporates keep buying, pause, or shift tactics? Strategy’s disclosures show the scale of this cohort and its potential market impact. Market structure and liquidity

Thin liquidity plus high derivatives activity creates fragility. A healthier market shows deeper spot liquidity, lower funding-rate extremes, and less reflexive downside.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin losing half its value in three months is not unprecedented. What’s new is the ecosystem around it: ETFs, corporate treasury vehicles, and the integration of crypto into mainstream risk markets.

That integration didn’t eliminate bitcoin’s volatility. It changed who absorbs it—and how quickly it transmits.

In 2026, the core investment question is no longer whether bitcoin is “dead” or “going to the moon.” It is whether bitcoin can evolve into an asset that institutions can hold through drawdowns without triggering destabilizing feedback loops—ETF outflows, corporate proxy stress, leverage liquidations, and collapsing liquidity.

If the answer is yes, this becomes a violent but ultimately constructive reset. If the answer is no, then the last three months may be remembered not as a temporary crash, but as a warning about how fragile “institutional crypto” still is when the cycle turns.