Apple and Amazon lost a ‘staggering’ $800 billion in market cap in 2022. Here’s what that looks like

January 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sometimes a little perspective is needed to really drive home the magnitude of a specific statistic. That’s the case with the gigantic losses tallied by Apple and Amazon last year. The two stocks were the biggest losers of market cap in 2022. Apple shed $846.34 billion in value and Amazon lost $834.06 billion. Market cap measures the combined value of all of a company’s stock.

