Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Market winners suggest ‘nobody cares’ fundamentals are rebounding, all-star investor Rich Bernstein says

December 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Institutional Investor Hall of Famer Richard Bernstein sees a risky market dynamic. He’s questioning why so many investors prefer momentum names in technology when the economy is getting ready to boom. “The whole innovation disruption thing is becoming a sucker’s bet,” the Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO and CIO told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday. “Fundamentals are improving dramatically as you look towards 2021, and it’s like nobody cares.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Luckin Coffee Agrees to Pay $180 Million Penalty to Settle Accounting Fraud Charges
  2. Global hedge funds industry AUM up $128bn over past eight months despite investor outflows
  3. Fed raises its economic outlook slightly, sees 4.2% growth next year and 5% unemployment rate
  4. Texas and nine other states file new antitrust lawsuit against Google — here’s the full complaint
  5. Market winners suggest ‘nobody cares’ fundamentals are rebounding, all-star investor Rich Bernstein says

Search


Categories