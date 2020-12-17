(CNBC) Institutional Investor Hall of Famer Richard Bernstein sees a risky market dynamic. He’s questioning why so many investors prefer momentum names in technology when the economy is getting ready to boom. “The whole innovation disruption thing is becoming a sucker’s bet,” the Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO and CIO told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Wednesday. “Fundamentals are improving dramatically as you look towards 2021, and it’s like nobody cares.

