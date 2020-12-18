Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

LPs eye 2021 with cautious optimism

December 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) New data from Eaton Partners suggests that institutional investors plan to increase their allocations to private funds next year. The latest “Eaton Partners LP Pulse Survey” questioned limited partners (LPs) from around the world, over the past two weeks, about their views on alternative investments heading into 2021. 57% of investors surveyed say they will modestly or significantly increase their private market allocations.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. LPs eye 2021 with cautious optimism
  2. Federal Court Orders Interdealer Broker to Pay $7 Million for Deceptive Trading Practices in the FX Options Markets
  3. Robinhood pays $65 million to settle SEC probe over misleading customers
  4. FedEx beats quarterly earnings and revenue estimates but cites continued uncertainty of Covid pandemic
  5. Bitcoin could see a 25%-30% sell-off in the new year, but it’s still a long-term buy

Search


Categories