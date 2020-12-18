(Opalesque) New data from Eaton Partners suggests that institutional investors plan to increase their allocations to private funds next year. The latest “Eaton Partners LP Pulse Survey” questioned limited partners (LPs) from around the world, over the past two weeks, about their views on alternative investments heading into 2021. 57% of investors surveyed say they will modestly or significantly increase their private market allocations.
LPs eye 2021 with cautious optimism
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.