CANDRIAM and New York Life Investments Alternatives take a minority stake in Kartesia

December 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) CANDRIAM, and its sister affiliate New York Life Investments Alternatives, announced today a strategic partnership with Kartesia Management SA, a European specialist provider of private capital solutions for small and mid-sized companies, and the related acquisition of a minority stake in the firm. Terms of the transaction, which are subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, were not disclosed. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end.

