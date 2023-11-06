(CNBC) U.S. equity futures were flat on Monday after the major averages capped their best week so far this year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered below the flat line at 0.01%. All of the major averages were coming off their best weeks of the year so far, also striking a positive chord to begin November trading.

To read this article: