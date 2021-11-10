Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan turns bullish on UK stocks for the first time since the Brexit vote

November 10, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan has upgraded U.K. stocks to “overweight,” ending years of caution on British equity markets which the bank said are now trading at a “record discount.” The Wall Street giant had held a longstanding cautious call on U.K. equities since the Brexit referendum in 2016, before moving to “neutral” in July 2020 after a particularly dire spell for U.K. stocks and after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

