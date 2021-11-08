Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Berkshire's operating earnings pop 18% last quarter with Buffett's cash pile at record $149 billion

November 8, 2021

(CNBC) Berkshire Hathaway saw another double-digit increase in its operating profit thanks to a continuous rebound in it railroad, utilities and energy businesses from the pandemic, while the company’s cash pile hit a record high as Warren Buffett continued to sit on the sidelines. The conglomerate reported operating income of $6.47 billion in the third quarter, rising 18% from $5.48 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

